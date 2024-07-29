Naga Students’ Federation Urges CM To Reserve ULB Nominees For Indigenous Nagas

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 29: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, urging him to reconsider the nomination of non-Nagas as government nominees in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The NSF emphasized that these positions should be reserved exclusively for indigenous Nagas to ensure that local governance reflects the community’s needs and aspirations. They stressed that ULBs play a crucial role in local governance and decision-making, impacting daily life.

The NSF representation highlighted the importance of preserving Naga identity, culture, and governance by having representatives closely aligned with the indigenous population.

The federation’s request seeks to safeguard the interests of the Naga community and ensure that local governance remains inclusive and representative of the indigenous population’s needs.