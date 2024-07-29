Nagaland Athletics Association Declared August 9, 2024, As Javelin Day

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 29: Nagaland Athletics Association has declared August 9, 2024, as Javelin Day in honor of Neeraj Chopra’s historic achievement at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following this announcement, Kohima District Athletic Association, KDAA also announced its participation in the nationwide celebration. On Javelin Day, the KDAA will host a special event featuring javelin competitions for boys and girls in the Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16 categories.

KDAA General Secretary Leketoulie Liezietsu has encouraged all young athletes to participate in this commemorative event, celebrating India’s remarkable achievement in athletics. For more details, participants can contact the KDAA at 7005066719 or 7005618490