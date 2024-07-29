Nagaland: Tuensang DDMA Holds Emergency Meeting For Landslide Affected Families

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 29: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Tuensang held an emergency meeting today at the ADC’s office chamber to discuss relief efforts for victims of the recent landslide.

DDMA Nodal Officer Temsuwangshi Jamir presented a detailed report on setting up a relief camp for over 750 affected persons from Phenjang sector and NST Sector landslide.

The relief camp will be established at Chongpou Khel Tuensang Village local Ground to provide shelter and assistance to the affected families.

The meeting, chaired by Tuensang ADC Thungchanbemo, also focused on work distribution among the core team to ensure efficient relief operations.

The DDMA’s swift response aims to provide timely support to those affected by the landslide, ensuring their safety and well-being.