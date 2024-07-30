Arunachal Pradesh Shines at 4th National Hand-To-Hand Fighting Sports Championship

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 30: Arunachal Pradesh made a stellar performance at the 4th National Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sports Championship, held in Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, on July 27 and 28. The state’s athletes clinched an impressive total of 12 medals, comprising 5 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride in the state’s athletes, stating, “The state is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for future endeavors.”

The gold medal winners included Joram Khope (90kg), Jaanson Takha Tassar (80 kg), Langpu Takio (70 kg) in the self-defense discipline, and Bamang Gungte (67 kg) and Bamang Tabang (62 kg) in the fighting discipline.

Silver medals were claimed by Tassar Angelus Maku (80 kg) and Ruhi Maching (75 kg) in self-defense, while bronze medals were secured by Byabang Sakap, Bamang Losik, Hina Prasar, and Likha Tamin in self-defense, and Loa Kaku in fighting.

This remarkable achievement showcases the talent and dedication of Arunachal Pradesh’s athletes, bringing glory to the state.