Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Shines at 4th National Hand-To-Hand Fighting Sports Championship

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 30: Arunachal Pradesh made a stellar performance at the 4th National Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sports Championship, held in Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, on July 27 and 28. The state’s athletes clinched an impressive total of 12 medals, comprising 5 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride in the state’s athletes, stating, “The state is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for future endeavors.”

The gold medal winners included Joram Khope (90kg), Jaanson Takha Tassar (80 kg), Langpu Takio (70 kg) in the self-defense discipline, and Bamang Gungte (67 kg) and Bamang Tabang (62 kg) in the fighting discipline.

Silver medals were claimed by Tassar Angelus Maku (80 kg) and Ruhi Maching (75 kg) in self-defense, while bronze medals were secured by Byabang Sakap, Bamang Losik, Hina Prasar, and Likha Tamin in self-defense, and Loa Kaku in fighting.

This remarkable achievement showcases the talent and dedication of Arunachal Pradesh’s athletes, bringing glory to the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News