Elderly Father Endures Unimaginable Suffering: The Heartbreaking Story of Rajendra Biswas in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 30, 2024: In a distressing repeat of social degradation, the residents of Tripura’s Amtali police station area under West Tripura district witnessed another incident of inhuman physical and mental torture inflicted on an elderly sick father. The incident has left locals in shock, took place in the area adjacent to Kanchanmala SB School under Amtali police station.

An elderly resident Rajendra Biswas was reportedly beaten by his younger son Montu Biswas over the past 2-3 months. This brutal assault left Rajendra with a broken waist rendering him bedridden. In a horrifying turn of events, Montu allegedly tied his father and his mother naked in their home. This appalling act was reported by various media houses drawing widespread condemnation.

Following the intervention of the Kanchanmala Gram Panchayat, Rajendra was handed over to his elder son, Tapas Biswas for care. However, the situation took a grim turn on Tuesday afternoon when Tapas brought his sick father still naked and left him at his home. The shocking scene quickly drew the attention of local residents and panchayat members, who rushed to the spot.

The news of this incident reached the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate in West district prompting immediate action. The Tehsildar of Bikramnagar and Amtali police station staff arrived at the scene on the orders of the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Witnesses were horrified to see the condition of Rajendra Biswas once again.

Upon seeing the police, Tapas Biswas in fear took his father back to his house. It has been reported that the Bikramnagar Tehsildar will submit a full report to the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate on Wednesday, after which appropriate action is expected to be taken by the Sub-Divisional Administration.

The entire community is outraged and demanding justice. Residents are calling for exemplary punishment for Rajendra Biswas’s sons Montu and Tapas to ensure such incidents are never repeated. All eyes are now on the sub-divisional administration to see what actions will be taken in response to this grievous incident.