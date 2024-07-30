Manipur: New Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya To Take Oath Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the newly appointed Governor of Assam, has arrived in Imphal ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as the Governor of Manipur.

Acharya took the oath of office as the Governor of Assam earlier today and will assume additional charge of Manipur, replacing Anusuiya Uikye. The oath-taking ceremony for Manipur is scheduled for tomorrow at 9:30 am at Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

The oath-taking ceremony tomorrow is expected to be attended by dignitaries, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh.