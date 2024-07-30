Manipur: NH-37 Cut Off Due To Landslides And Mudslides

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 30: Manipur’s Noney District is grappling with severe disruptions following heavy rainfall since last night. The deluge has led to widespread landslides and mudslides, significantly affecting normal life. Power supplies in the region have been disrupted, compounding the challenges faced by residents.

A major landslide has blocked NH-37 (Imphal – Jiribam Road) between Nungba and Rengpang villages. The impact has been particularly severe on the Bishnupur – Khoupum – Rengpang Road (Tongei Maril / Old Cachar Road), where a tared section of the road has been swept into a gorge between Taodaijang and Rengpang village. Local residents anticipate it will take several days to establish an alternative route.

Additional landslides have also occurred along NH-37 near K. Sinam village, further complicating travel and transportation in the area.

In another tragic incident, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall last night claimed the lives of a mother and her child in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong. The landslide struck the home of Ringsinlung Kahmei causing severe damage. Mr. Kahmei is in critical condition and is being transported to Imphal for treatment. The community is urged to offer prayers and support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has expressed profound sadness over the tragic loss of a mother and her child in a landslide that struck Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3, last night. In a statement on X, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, stating, “My heart goes out to the bereaved family.”

Additionally, the CM extended his thoughts to Mr. Ringsinlung Kamei, who sustained critical injuries in the incident. The Chief Minister assured that immediate measures are being taken to provide Mr. Kamei with the necessary medical attention and advanced care.