NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 30: After intensive joint efforts by Security Forces, Mangminlal Kipgen, a 24-year-old man, was rescued and taken into safe custody on Monday.

A statement by Manipur Police said Kipgen had been reported missing after straying into the fields of Naranseina in Bishnupur District on July 28, 2024, and was subsequently abducted by unknown persons. Authorities are currently verifying his background and are in the process of handing him over to the appropriate officials.