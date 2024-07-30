Meghalaya: Umiam Bridge Reopens To Two-Way Traffic After Eight-Month Hiatus

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 30: The Meghalaya government has announced the resumption of two-way traffic on the Umiam bridge, effective today, following the completion of extensive repair works. The bridge, a critical connectivity link between Guwahati and Shillong, had been restricted to one-way traffic since December last year, causing significant disruptions and congestion.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) undertook the repair project, addressing key structural concerns, including replacing bridge bearings, adjusting expansion joints, and incrementally raising the bridge structure by 5-10 mm to enhance stability.

A high-level committee, comprising district authorities, consultants from IIT-Guwahati, and Public Works Department officials, oversaw the repair efforts, which totaled Rs 19.9 crore.

While minor tasks, such as repairing cracks in the upstream phase of the bridge, are still ongoing, officials have assured that vehicle movement will not be disrupted.

The reopening of the Umiam bridge to two-way traffic is expected to bring relief to commuters and boost connectivity between the two cities.