Mizoram And Assam To Resume Border Talks In August

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, July 30: Mizoram and Assam will resume border talks on August 9, 2024, in Aizawl, after a gap of twenty months, in an effort to find an amicable solution to the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute.

The talks will be headed by Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga and Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. This will be the fourth round of talks since the violent clash in July 2021, which resulted in the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.

The dispute mainly stems from two colonial demarcations – 1875 and 1933. Mizoram claims that 509 square miles of the inner line reserved forest, notified in 1875, falls within its territory, while Assam regards the map prepared by the Survey of India in 1933 as its constitutional boundary.

Despite several rounds of talks, including three ministerial-level meetings since August 2021, the dispute remains unresolved. However, both states have agreed to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve the dispute through dialogue.

The upcoming talks are seen as a positive step towards finding a solution to the decades-old dispute, which has affected the lives of people living in the border areas.