NPTI Partners With Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited for Linemen Safety Training

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 30, 2024: In response to the alarming rise in accidents involving linemen and helpers during electrical repairs, the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) has embarked on a critical three-day training program. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), commenced on Tuesday at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva Awas in Agartala.

The training program is a concerted effort to bolster safety practices and expedite electrical repairs across the state. Dr. Rohit Verma, Director of NPTI’s Northeast Office, inaugurated the event, accompanied by key TSECL officials, including Company Secretary Alak Srivastava, DGM (Corporate) Shishir Debbarma, and DGM (Safety) Rajendra Debbarma.

“We recognize the urgency in addressing the safety concerns faced by our linemen and helpers. This training is pivotal in equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties safely and efficiently,” stated Dr. Verma during the inauguration. “Our goal is to improve safety standards and ensure that electrical repairs are carried out swiftly and effectively.”

The program has attracted 30 linemen and helpers from various parts of Tripura, reflecting a broader nationwide initiative to train 20,000 linemen using modern techniques and stringent safety protocols. The curriculum focuses on advanced repair methods and rigorous adherence to safety rules, aiming to significantly reduce the risks associated with electrical maintenance.

Alak Srivastava highlighted the importance of this training, noting, “Ensuring the safety of our personnel is of utmost importance. This program is a testament to our commitment to safeguard the lives of those who work tirelessly to maintain our electrical infrastructure.”

Shishir Debbarma added, “The training not only aims to enhance the technical skills of our linemen but also instills a culture of safety, which is essential for preventing accidents and ensuring the well-being of our workforce.”

This initiative by NPTI and TSECL marks a significant step towards creating a safer work environment for linemen and helpers, who are often at the frontline of electrical repairs. By adopting advanced safety practices and modern repair techniques, the program seeks to ensure that these vital workers can perform their duties with greater confidence and reduced risk.