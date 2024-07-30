Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim’s Guv-Designate Om Prakash Mathur Receives Warrant Of appointment At Raj Bhavan

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, July 30: Om Prakash Mathur, the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, arrived in the state today and was presented with the warrant of appointment by Chief Secretary V B Pathak at the Raj Bhavan.

The 72-year-old Governor-Designate was also given a guard of honour by the 13th battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). Mathur will take oath as the Sikkim governor at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

Senior officials, including Sikkim DGP A K Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R Telang, Raj Bhavan Secretary J D Bhutia, Gangtok District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare, and SSP Tenzing Loden, called on the Governor-Designate.

Mathur, a senior BJP leader, began his career as an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan before joining the BJP. He served as the state BJP president and was a former member of Rajya Sabha. His appointment as the new Governor of Sikkim marks a new chapter in the state’s governance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News