Sikkim’s Guv-Designate Om Prakash Mathur Receives Warrant Of appointment At Raj Bhavan

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, July 30: Om Prakash Mathur, the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, arrived in the state today and was presented with the warrant of appointment by Chief Secretary V B Pathak at the Raj Bhavan.

The 72-year-old Governor-Designate was also given a guard of honour by the 13th battalion of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). Mathur will take oath as the Sikkim governor at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

Senior officials, including Sikkim DGP A K Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R Telang, Raj Bhavan Secretary J D Bhutia, Gangtok District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare, and SSP Tenzing Loden, called on the Governor-Designate.

Mathur, a senior BJP leader, began his career as an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan before joining the BJP. He served as the state BJP president and was a former member of Rajya Sabha. His appointment as the new Governor of Sikkim marks a new chapter in the state’s governance.