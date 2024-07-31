Arunachal Pradesh Inks MoU With Wetlands International South Asia For Wetland Conservation

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 31: In a significant move to protect the state’s fragile ecosystem, the Arunachal Pradesh government has entered into a partnership with Wetlands International South Asia (WISA) for the conservation of high-altitude wetlands.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh and WISA in New Delhi, aiming to preserve biodiversity, sustain fisheries, maintain water balance, and prevent floods.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the initiative, emphasizing the crucial role of wetlands in supporting biodiversity, fisheries, and water balance, while also helping to prevent floods.

WISA President Sidharth Kaul expressed the NGO’s commitment to collaborating with the state government on all aspects of wetland conservation.

This partnership is expected to bolster conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude wetlands, ensuring the long-term sustainability of these vital ecosystems.