Assam: Renowned Banker Harihar Talukdar Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31 – Harihar Talukdar, a veteran banker and former managing director of Industrial Co-Operative Bank Limited and Union Co-Operative Bank Limited, passed away on July 30, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 76.

Talukdar, a leading figure in urban cooperative banking in northeast India, served as secretary of NAFCUB Assam and was president of the board of governors of Guwahati Public School until his demise.

Born on February 1, 1948, in Pathshala, Assam, Talukdar began his career during his college days and completed his post-graduation in Commerce. He was known for his commitment and dedication to his work.

Talukdar is survived by his wife Chikimiki Talukdar, a poet and senior BJP leader, daughter Meghna Hazarika, son Luit Talukdar, an APS officer, and three granddaughters.

Talukdar’s passing has been mourned by many, remembering him as a man who lived a full life with dedication and commitment to his work.