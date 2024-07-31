Assam Teams Up With CivicDataLab (CDL) For Enhanced Disaster Mitigation Strategies

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CivicDataLab (CDL) to leverage data-driven solutions for mitigating and adapting to extreme weather events in Assam.

The collaboration aims to improve government resource allocation for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) through innovative data technologies.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota emphasized the importance of data-driven decision making and encouraged adoption across state ministries and sectors to build climate resilience.

Principal Secretary and CEO of ASDMA Gyanendra Dev Tripathi outlined the objectives of the collaboration, highlighting the potential for increased innovation and adoption of data technologies for DRR.

The partnership was lauded by Special Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Dunichand Rana, who shared plans for deploying similar solutions in his state.

Co-founder and Executive Director of CDL Gaurav Godhwani thanked the Assam government for their support and demonstrated the unique features of the intelligent data solution for DRR.

The MoU was signed by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi and Gaurav Godhwani, marking a significant step towards enhancing disaster mitigation efforts in Assam.