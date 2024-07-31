Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin Clinches Gold At Prestigious Gin Masters Competition In London

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, July 31: Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, the award-winning spirit born in the heart of Meghalaya, India, has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a Gold Medal at the esteemed Gin Masters competition held in London in July 2024.

The Gin Masters is a highly respected event within the spirits industry, rigorously evaluating gins across various price points and styles. Winning a gold here signifies exceptional quality and craftsmanship, placing Cherrapunji craft gin amongst the elite league in the global market.

This coveted gold medal positions Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin alongside other renowned international brands like The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, and Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin – all recognized for their exceptional quality and distinct flavour profiles.

This achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality of this homegrown brand from the northeast on a global stage.

The gin’s distinct flavour, approach to sustainable practices and unique bottling has got it to the global stage.

“We are honoured to have received 6 of the most coveted global awards in 10 months of launch” We are taking the brand and the northeast to the global stage and it gives me immense pride in doing so,” said Mayukh Hazarika the CEO & Founder of Cherrapunji Gin.