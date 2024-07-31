Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP Over Caste Census Remarks

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31: Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, strongly condemned the BJP leaders’ remarks on the caste census during the budget discussion in Parliament, calling them “insensitive” and “cruel”.

Gogoi stated that the BJP leaders mocked the demands of SC, ST, and OBC communities for a caste census, hurting the sentiments of many Indians. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing and praising the speech that insulted Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis.

Gogoi emphasized that the Congress party is fighting for the rights of these communities and demanding a caste census. He and other Congress MPs protested inside Parliament against the BJP’s remarks, standing up for the marginalized communities.