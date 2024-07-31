Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at MBB Airport for Trespassing

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 31, 2024: In a significant security breach, the Airport Police Station staff at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala city arrested eight Bangladeshi women including two children for illegal entry into India. The detainees were apprehended while roaming suspiciously at the airport.

The arrested individuals revealed that they had entered Tripura through the Narayanpur border with the assistance of an Indian broker named Bimal. They reportedly paid Rs 12,000 each to cut through the barbed wire fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Additionally, the broker provided them with fake Indian identity cards including Aadhaar cards for an extra Rs 1,000 per person.

Officer-in-Charge of the Airport Police Station Abhijit Mondal stated, “Upon receiving information about suspicious activities at Agartala Airport, our team promptly responded and arrested the individuals. During interrogation, they admitted to entering India illegally. We have initiated an investigation into the case, and the accused will be presented in court today.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lucky Akhtar, Seema Khara, Mohammad Sohagi Akhtar, Rehena Sheikh, Miss Fatema, and two children. They hail from various districts in Bangladesh, including Noakhali, Gopalganj, Laxmipur, Mymensingh, and Jamalpur.