Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress Over Caste Remarks, Accuses Them Of Divisive Politics

In a scathing attack, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the Congress party for their constant emphasis on caste, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to divide the country along caste lines.

Rijiju’s remarks came in response to BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s comments in the Lok Sabha, where he criticized Congress for their caste-based politics.

The Minister alleged that Congress consistently asks about the castes of media personnel, army officers, and others, while being hypocritical about disclosing Rahul Gandhi’s caste.

Rijiju accused Congress of attempting to weaken democracy and the country’s economy, and promoting anarchy and violence through their divisive tactics.

The BJP has long accused Congress of playing caste politics, and Rijiju’s statement reflects the party’s stance against what they see as a divisive and harmful approach.

