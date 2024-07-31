Lakshman Prasad Acharya Sworn In As Governor Of Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: Lakshman Prasad Acharya took the oath of office as the Governor of Manipur on Wednesday in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Acharya, who has been appointed Governor of Assam, has also been given the additional responsibility of overseeing Manipur.

Upon his arrival in Imphal on Tuesday, Acharya was warmly welcomed at the Raj Bhavan. The reception featured a notable attendance, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, various ministers and MLAs, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and other senior officials.

The event also included a Rashtriya Salute by the Manipur Rifles and the India Reserve Battalion.