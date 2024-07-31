Manipur CM Welcomes New Governor, Hopes For Restored Peace

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed the people’s happiness and hopefulness with the arrival of the new Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, anticipating the restoration of peace in the state at the earliest.

CM Singh acknowledged that the Assembly session is set to begin, but noted that some colleagues have officially requested leave, which will be accepted.

The new Governor’s arrival brings renewed optimism for peace and stability in Manipur, which has faced challenges in recent times. CM Singh’s statement reflects the state government’s commitment to working towards a harmonious and peaceful Manipur.

Earlier today Lakshman Prasad Acharya took the oath of office as the Governor of Manipur in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Acharya, who has been appointed Governor of Assam, has also been given the additional responsibility of overseeing Manipur.