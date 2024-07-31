Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Legislative Assembly Session Commences Today

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: The 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly has commenced today. The session is scheduled to continue through August 12, providing a platform for legislators to debate and deliberate on various legislative matters.

Key issues on the agenda include proposed bills, budget discussions, and policy reviews. Today, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who is in-charge of Finance, will present- a) demands for grant, 2024-25; b) Annual Financial Statement, 2024-25; c) Manipur Budget at a glance, 2024-25 and, d) Demands for Excess for the year, 2018-19.

This session is expected to play a significant role in shaping the state’s legislative priorities for the coming months, discussion on the present crisis prevailing in the state since May 03 last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News