Manipur Legislative Assembly Session Commences Today

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: The 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly has commenced today. The session is scheduled to continue through August 12, providing a platform for legislators to debate and deliberate on various legislative matters.

Key issues on the agenda include proposed bills, budget discussions, and policy reviews. Today, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who is in-charge of Finance, will present- a) demands for grant, 2024-25; b) Annual Financial Statement, 2024-25; c) Manipur Budget at a glance, 2024-25 and, d) Demands for Excess for the year, 2018-19.

This session is expected to play a significant role in shaping the state’s legislative priorities for the coming months, discussion on the present crisis prevailing in the state since May 03 last year.