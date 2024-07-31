Nagaland Deputy CM And Minister Meet Assam CM In Courtesy Visit

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 31: Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Yanthungo Patton, and Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, paid a courtesy visit to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to the development and progress of both Nagaland and Assam, exploring potential areas of collaboration and cooperation.

The visit highlights the importance of inter-state relations and the willingness of neighboring states to work together for mutual benefit and growth.

The discussions likely focused on key sectors such as tourism, education, and infrastructure development, aiming to strengthen ties and foster a spirit of cooperation between the two states.