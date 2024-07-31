Nagaland: PM-Vishwakarma Skilling Component Scheme Launched In Kiphire

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 31: The launching program of the PM-Vishwakarma Skilling Component scheme was held today in Kiphire, with Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, DIC – PM Vishwakarma, Temsuwati Longkumer, addressing the gathering.

Longkumer emphasized that the scheme’s components – skill development, access to finance, technology adoption, and marketing linkages – aim to foster innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship for all-round development.

He urged all participants to give their best during the training program, which is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed.

During the event, PM-VKS ID Cards were also distributed to the beneficiaries, marking a significant step towards empowering them with the resources and support needed to thrive.

The PM-Vishwakarma Skilling Component scheme is a significant initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and skill development, and its launch in Kiphire is expected to have a positive impact on the local community.