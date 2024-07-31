New Invasive Pest Found In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 31: A new invasive pest, the Caterpillar Slug (Eleutherocaulis haroldi Dundee, 1980), also known as Purcell’s hunter slug, has been discovered in Manipur. This exotic slug, belonging to the family Veronicellidae, was first documented by Dundee in 1980 under the name Laevicaulis haroldi.

Dr. Rojeet Thangjam, Assistant Professor at the College of Horticulture, CAU (Imphal), Thenzawl, Mizoram, identified the pest through a post on the “Manipur Flower Lovers” Facebook page, where a photograph by Mr. Soibam Gokulchandra from Uripok Polem Leikai was shared. The slug, which was found on various plants including Mango, Guava, and Litchi, was confirmed by Dr. Veronica Kadam from the same college, with the identification verified by Dr. Sreeraj C. R., Scientist-D at the Zoological Survey of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Regional Centre.

Originating from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, this slug is endangered in its native habitat due to habitat loss. It was first reported in India in Taloda, Maharashtra, in 2015 and has since spread to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Sunderban Biosphere Reserve, West Bengal. The slug is characterized by its pale creamy to dark color with irregular light bands, giving it a wrinkled appearance.

The likely introduction of E. haroldi into Manipur is believed to have occurred through the import of ornamental flowers and agricultural materials. Effective management involves hand-picking and killing the slugs to control their population.