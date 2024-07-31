Tripura Pradesh Congress Demands Inquiry by High Court Judge into Gandacherra-Violence Incident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 31, 2024: The Pradesh Congress Party has called for an inquiry into the Gandachara incident by the acting High Court judge. Following a visit to Gandacherra in Dhalai district on Tuesday, Congress leaders assessed the situation firsthand and later addressed the media in a press conference in Agartala.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman highlighted the dire conditions faced by the residents of Gandacherra, who are living in a state of panic following recent attacks and arson. “A proper investigation is required to address the root causes of this incident,” Barman stated. He specifically demanded that the duty judge of the High Court oversee the investigation.

Barman painted a grim picture of the refugee camps, describing the living conditions as deplorable. “People are living under polythene sheets, and food distribution is grossly inadequate,” he said. “Children are surviving on biscuits, with no proper meals until late afternoon.” He criticized the government’s lack of support, emphasizing that no assistance had been extended to the camp residents, which he deemed unacceptable.

The MLA also raised concerns about the insufficient compensation being provided to those affected. He called for full compensation, noting that many women in the camps have lost their sole means of livelihood, such as cattle, due to the arson attacks. “Even if houses are rebuilt, there is a pressing worry about food security,” Barman added.

Adding to the grievances, Barman pointed out that police were deployed in Gandacherra before the incidents of violence occurred, yet they failed to prevent the attacks, arson, and looting. “Section 163 was already in place in Gandacherra,” he noted, questioning the effectiveness of the administration’s response.

Furthermore, Barman demanded that the elder brother of Parameshwar Reang, who perished in the incident, be provided with a government job as part of the compensation and relief efforts.

The call for a judicial inquiry and the detailed account of the hardships faced by the victims highlight the urgent need for a thorough investigation and adequate relief measures to restore normalcy in Gandacherra.