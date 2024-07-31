Tripura’s Former Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma Sworn in as Governor of Telangana

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 31, 2024: In a momentous event on Wednesday afternoon, former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma sworn in as the Governor of Telangana. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Dev Varma’s long and distinguished political career. The oath of office was administered by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“I vow to perform my duties with utmost dedication for the welfare of the residents of Telangana,” Dev Varma declared during the ceremony. Following the oath-taking, Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy felicitated the newly appointed Governor, highlighting the importance of this historic day.

Upon his arrival at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Dev Varma was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Reddy. A guard of honor was presented to him, and he was greeted by several administrative officers of the state. Dev Varma took the opportunity to interact with the officers and later met with members of the Telangana cabinet, participating in a photo session and a meal.

The appointment warrant of Jishnu Dev Varma as Governor was officially announced by President Droupadi Murmu on last Saturday night. This prestigious position is a matter of immense pride for the people of Tripura, as Dev Varma becomes the first individual from the state to be appointed as a Governor. The news of his appointment was met with widespread joy and celebration among the residents of Tripura, who expressed their pride through various media channels.

Born on August 15, 1957, Jishnu Dev Varma is the youngest child of Ramendra Kishore Devavarman and Kamal Prabha Devi. A member of the royal family of Tripura, Dev Varma has been actively involved in politics since his student days. He contested the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate in 1996, 1998, and 1999, and although he did not win, he served in various significant positions within the party, including as general secretary.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Dev Varma contested from the Charilam assembly constituency and subsequently became the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. During his tenure, he held key portfolios such as Finance, Science and Technology, Panchayat, and Vidyut Nigam. Despite his defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, Dev Varma remained an influential figure in state politics.

The appointment warrant of Jishnu Dev Varma as Governor of Telangana is a testament to his enduring commitment to public service. The people of Tripura are elated by this recognition, with many expressing their pride in having one of their own appointed to such a prestigious position. This historic appointment not only honors Dev Varma’s contributions but also brings a sense of pride and accomplishment to the entire state of Tripura.