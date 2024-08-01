Assam Police Seize Large Haul Of Foreign Cigarettes And Yaba Tablets

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 1 – In a major crackdown, the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has seized 22,000 boxes of foreign cigarettes and 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, the STF intercepted a truck in Amingaon, Kamrup district, and found 22,000 boxes of foreign cigarettes concealed beneath furniture consignments. The driver, Parashu Baishya, was taken into custody, leading to a raid at a godown in Boragaon, where three others were detained.

In a separate incident, the police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore in Cachar district. The tablets were found during a search operation in the Katakhal area, leading to the arrest of Abdul Alim, a resident of Saptagram village.

The seizures are a significant blow to the illegal trade of foreign cigarettes and narcotics in the state. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigations are in progress to uncover more details.