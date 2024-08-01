Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Police Seize Large Haul Of Foreign Cigarettes And Yaba Tablets

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 1 – In a major crackdown, the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has seized 22,000 boxes of foreign cigarettes and 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, the STF intercepted a truck in Amingaon, Kamrup district, and found 22,000 boxes of foreign cigarettes concealed beneath furniture consignments. The driver, Parashu Baishya, was taken into custody, leading to a raid at a godown in Boragaon, where three others were detained.

In a separate incident, the police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore in Cachar district. The tablets were found during a search operation in the Katakhal area, leading to the arrest of Abdul Alim, a resident of Saptagram village.

The seizures are a significant blow to the illegal trade of foreign cigarettes and narcotics in the state. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigations are in progress to uncover more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News