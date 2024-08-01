Clashes Erupt In Manipur IDP Camp Amid Demands For Rehabilitation

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 1: A protest rally by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Manipur’s Imphal East district turned violent on Thursday after security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The clash occurred when around 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation.

The protesters, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, and other areas. The situation escalated with locals joining the fray, hurling stones at the security forces.

The protesters managed to continue their rally for about 1 km but were stopped at Singjamei in Imphal West district after additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel, arrived. Reports of assaults and injuries have surfaced, but the numbers remain unconfirmed.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which started in May 2023, has claimed 226 lives and left over 59,000 people displaced, with 11,133 houses burned in the unrest. The state government has deployed additional security forces to control the situation.