Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera Takes Charge As 22nd Director General Of Assam Rifles

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, August 1 – Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, has assumed the role of Director General of Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in India, succeeding Lieutenant General Viresh Pratap Singh Kaushik.

Lt Gen Lakhera has held numerous key positions, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic acumen, particularly in the northeast region.

Lt Gen Lakhera has been awarded several honors, including the Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and multiple commendation cards, reflecting his commitment to excellence and significant contributions to the Army.

He holds multiple postgraduate degrees from prestigious institutions, including Madras University, King’s College London, and Osmania University, and is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and The Royal College of Defence Studies, London.

Lt Gen Lakhera’s operational experience spans counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations across Jammu & Kashmir and the northeast, and he previously served as Additional Director General of Military Operations, handling information warfare.

As Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Lakhera is expected to lead the force in maintaining peace and security in the northeast, curbing infiltration and smuggling from across the Myanmar border.