Manipur: IDP Rally Met With Tear Gas By Security forces; At least 3 Injured

Imphal, Aug 1: Tensions flared today as police deployed tear gas to disperse a mass rally organized by internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Akampat Relief Camps. The IDPs, who had planned to march from their camps to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to deliver a memorandum, were halted at the Ideal Girl College gate by security forces.

The rally, which coincided with the ongoing Manipur Legislative Assembly session, aimed to press for their right to return to their native places. As protesters attempted to advance, police intervened, resulting in at least three injuries and an assault on a media person working for a TV channel.

The IDPs’ demands included immediate resettlement, removal of Assam Rifles from their areas, and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The clash underscores the escalating tensions in the region as the IDPs continue to seek resolution amid the ongoing legislative proceedings.