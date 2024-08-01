Meceivi Kheiya Becomes First-Ever Naga Player To Secure Pro Contract In Thailand

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Nagaland – In a groundbreaking achievement, Nagaland’s Mecievi Kheiya has become the first-ever Naga player to secure a professional contract with a Thai football club. Kheiya has signed with Thonburi United FC, which competes in the prestigious Thai League 3, Bangkok metropolitan region.

Thonburi United FC, a prominent club in Thai League 3, has recognized Kheiya’s exceptional talent and potential, offering him a professional contract to join their squad.

Kheiya’s achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport. His success is expected to inspire and motivate aspiring footballers from Nagaland and the entire Northeast region to strive for excellence in the sport.