Ministry Takes Steps To Address Frequent Blockages On NH-10 In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 1 – The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has acknowledged the frequent blockages on National Highway No. 10 (NH-10) between Sevoke and Rangpo in Sikkim during the monsoon season.

In a response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the 52 km stretch of NH-10 is prone to disruptions due to landslides and valley-side subsidence, exacerbated by the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023.

To address these issues, the Ministry has sanctioned Rs. 394 crore for four landslide mitigation works covering 19 locations in the 2023-24 financial year and Rs. 125 crore for two works covering 16 locations in 2024-25. One project, valued at Rs. 68.49 crore, has been awarded, while the remaining five are in the bidding stage.

Additionally, the Ministry has invited bids for a Project Management Consultancy to prepare a Detailed Project Report for permanent solutions and upgrades in the Sevoke-Rangpo section of NH-10.

The measures aim to mitigate the impact of landslides and ensure smooth traffic flow on the critical highway.