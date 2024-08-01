Nagaland: DEF Wokha Achieves Zero FIR Pendency, Dispenses 256 Cases

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 1: The District Executive Force (DEF) Wokha has achieved a significant milestone by completing the investigation of all cases registered in the unit, resulting in zero FIR pendency.

To mark this achievement, a celebratory event was organized at the Superintendent of Police, Wokha conference hall yesterday. Inspector-General of Police (Range) Nagaland, Limasunep, attended the event as a special guest and praised the unit for dispensing 256 cases, calling it a “remarkable and great achievement”.

The achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the DEF Wokha team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that all cases are investigated and disposed of efficiently. The zero FIR pendency status is a significant accomplishment, and the unit deserves accolades for their efforts.