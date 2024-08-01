Nagaland State Legal Services Authority Concludes Summer Internship Programme For Law Students

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 1: The Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) concluded its one-month Summer Internship programme for law students today. The culmination programme was held at the DC conference hall in Kohima, where NSLSA Member Secretary Victo Sema, NJS, highlighted the significance of the internship.

Sema stated that the programme is conducted annually to provide law students with a comprehensive understanding of various subject matters relevant to their future practice. The internship aimed to give students hands-on experience and exposure to the legal system, enabling them to develop essential skills and knowledge.

During the programme, students engaged with legal experts, participated in court proceedings, and gained insight into the functioning of legal institutions. The NSLSA’s initiative seeks to equip future legal professionals with practical knowledge and expertise, contributing to the development of the legal fraternity in Nagaland.