Nagaland: State Supervisory Board Meets To Discuss Assisted Reproductive Technology And Surrogacy Act

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 1: The first meeting of the State Supervisory Board of the Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act was held in Kohima today.

Minister of Health & Family Welfare, P Paiwang Konyak, chaired the meeting and emphasized the need for the Department of Health & Family Welfare to consider the socio-cultural uniqueness of the state while implementing these acts.

The meeting aimed to discuss the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Act, which regulates surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology, and the PC-PNDT Act, which prohibits sex selection and regulates prenatal diagnostic techniques.

The board members deliberated on the importance of adapting these acts to the state’s cultural context to ensure effective implementation and address the unique challenges faced by the people of Nagaland.