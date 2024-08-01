Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Six New Species Of Bent-Toed Geckos Discovered In Northeastern India

In a groundbreaking discovery, six new species of bent-toed geckos have been identified in Northeastern India, with two of the finds located in Arunachal Pradesh. The newly discovered species includes Namdapha Bent-Toed Gecko and Siang Valley Bent-Toed Gecko.

The discovery of these new species is a significant addition to the field of herpetology and underscores the need for further research and exploration into the region’s vast and uncharted biodiversity.

The finding of these new species also raises awareness about the importance of preserving the natural habitats of these geckos and the need for sustainable conservation practices to protect the region’s rich biodiversity.

