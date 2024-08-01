Tripura: BSF Foils Major Infiltration Attempt; Flag Meeting Held & Force’s IG Meets Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 1, 2024: In a significant operation based on prior intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a major infiltration attempt near BOP Mangroli in the Panisagar Sector on Thursday. At around 3:20 PM, the zero line patrol observed a group of 20-25 Bangladeshi infiltrators trying to cross into Indian territory under the cover of thick forest. The incident occurred in the Kailashahar area of Unakoti district.

The alert BSF patrol challenged the infiltrators, but they did not comply. To deter the intruders, the BSF fired a PAG and a stun grenade. However, the infiltrators became aggressive, attacking the patrol with sharp-edged weapons and stones. In response to the imminent threat, the BSF fired two rounds from a 5.56 Insas rifle. Additional BSF troops quickly arrived at the scene, encircling the infiltrators who then retreated back to Bangladeshi territory, taking advantage of the dense forest.

Following the infiltration attempt, a Battalion Commander level flag meeting was held between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at BOP Hariamuni Para, Dhalai district. The Indian delegation was led by Commandant Lalit Mohan Pant, while Lieutenant Colonel Mahamudul Hasan led the Bangladeshi side.

During the meeting, the BSF raised concerns about illegal infiltration, activities of Indian insurgent groups operating from Bangladeshi territory, and the smuggling of contraband by Bangladeshi smugglers. The BGB assured affirmative action against these trans-border criminals. The meeting, conducted in a cordial atmosphere, emphasized the commitment to maintaining friendly relations and peace along the border.

On July 31st, a courtesy meeting was held at the Frontier HQ BSF Tripura between Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF, and Arif Mohammad, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Tripura. The discussions covered issues of illegal migration, trans-border smuggling, and developmental works along the border. IG BSF apprised the Assistant High Commissioner about the current status of illegal infiltration and the involvement of Bangladeshi nationals in smuggling activities. The meeting underscored the commitment to prevent such activities and maintain peace on the border.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was conducted by the BSF and the Srinagar police station in South Tripura district. Led by Assistant Commandant Rakesh Thakur, the operation included trained Mahila Praharis and BSF narcotics dog Panna. The team located an abandoned structure in a dense rubber plantation, where they recovered 27 cartons containing 13,500 packets of LSS Patron cigarettes worth approximately Rs 25 lakhs. The successful operation highlights the BSF’s commitment to curbing smuggling activities along the border.

These coordinated efforts by the BSF demonstrate their dedication to maintaining security and preventing illegal activities along the India-Bangladesh border.