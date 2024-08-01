World Record Attempt: Guwahati To Host Grand ‘Jhumur’ Dance Event With 8,000 Tea Tribe Artists

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced today that Assam will attempt to set a world record by gathering 8,000 Jhumur dancers this November in a grand celebration of cultural heritage and unity. The traditional Jhumur dance, which is deeply rooted in the tea plantation communities of Assam, will be the highlight of this event.

Known for its rhythmic footwork and lively music, Jhumur dance is a cherished tradition in Assam’s tea estates. It represents not just a form of entertainment but also an essential part of the community’s identity and social life, passed down through generations.

This ambitious record attempt will bring together dancers from tea estates across the state for a coordinated performance, aiming to set a new world record for the largest Jhumur dance troupe ever assembled.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has expressed strong support for the event, emphasizing its role in showcasing the cultural richness of Assam. The organizers have been preparing diligently for months, coordinating with various tea plantation communities, rehearsing intricate dance routines, and managing logistics for the large number of participants.

The historic event is expected to attract national and international attention, promoting Assam’s cultural heritage to a global audience and underscoring the importance of preserving traditional arts. In addition to the record attempt, the event will feature cultural programs, traditional music performances, and exhibitions highlighting Assamese culture.

As November approaches, excitement is building among the tea plantation communities, who are eagerly preparing to contribute to this landmark event. Achieving the world record will not only be a moment of pride for Assam but also a significant reminder of the enduring value of cultural tradition.