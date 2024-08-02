Domestic Violence Case Filed Against Tripura’s BJP Leader: Victim’s Family Seeks Court’s Intervention

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2024: In a startling twist, a woman has accused a well-known BJP candidate and her family of severe domestic abuse leading to widespread outrage among the resident of Tripura’s Belonia sub-division in South district. The victim Champa Bhowmik Debnath has filed a case with the Belonia Women’s Police Station against BJP candidate Puspa Bhowmik Debnath, her husband Dulal Debnath, and their son Deepak Debnath.

“Being a woman is so cruel, no one can accept the unspeakable torture of another woman as a woman,” said Champa, who is currently recovering from her injuries in a hospital bed. Despite the BJP’s rhetoric of empowering women, Champa’s ordeal paints a starkly different picture.

The incident took place on July 26 in the Bashpukur area under Jatrapur police station of Sonamura-Kathalia block, has left Champa with severe injuries. According to the complaint, Champa was brutally beaten by her husband Dipak Debnath, who works as an SPO at Jatrapur Police Station along with his parents. The assault was allegedly motivated by demands for money and false accusations.

Champa’s family has sought refuge in the Belonia court, hoping for justice. “We have taken refuge in the court today in the hope of justice,” said a family member. The case has sparked a strong reaction among voters, especially since Puspa Bhowmik Debnath is a Sepahijala Zilla Parishad nominated candidate and has served as the chairman of the BJP-ruled Kathalia Panchayat Samiti for the past five years.

Champa’s marriage to Dipak Debnath was reportedly arranged under pressure from Puspa Bhowmik Debnath, despite Champa’s initial reluctance. “Champa refused to marry because she was a girl,” said a source close to the family. The marriage took place four years back after local BJP karyakartas allegedly pressured Champa’s family.

Following the marriage, Champa faced continuous torture for money. “Arbitration meetings were held many times in Bashpukur Panchayat, but the torture did not stop,” said a local resident. The situation escalated on the night of July 26 when Champa was severely beaten, leaving her with injuries from her feet to her head.

Despite the allegations, Puspa Bhowmik Debnath continues to campaign asking for votes by promoting women’s empowerment. “This election candidate is asking for votes from masses by talking about women’s power to the voters,” said a local observer.

The residents are now watching closely to see if Champa will receive justice in her fight against a powerful political opponent. “Will the housewife Champa get justice in the fight against the powerful opponent, or will she get away with being a woman leader?” asked a concerned voter.