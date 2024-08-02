Manipur MP Slams Authorities Over Handling Of IDP Protest

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 2: Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has strongly condemned the authorities’ handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) protesters in Imphal, accusing security forces of employing violence against “already suffering compatriots”.

The incident occurred when hundreds of IDPs from the Akampat relief camp attempted to stage a demonstration, demanding rehabilitation and resolution of the ongoing ethnic violence that has displaced them from their homes. However, the protest was met with resistance from security forces, who used tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes between residents and law enforcement.

Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, criticized the response, suggesting that only those with “colonial and feudal hangovers” would resort to violence against vulnerable individuals. The protesters were carrying placards and banners expressing their desire to return to their communities in areas such as Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The MP’s tweet highlighted the need for a more humane approach to addressing the concerns of IDPs, who have been displaced due to ongoing ethnic violence in the region. The incident has sparked concerns about the treatment of vulnerable populations and the need for authorities to adopt a more compassionate approach to conflict resolution.