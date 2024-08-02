Manipur: Thanga Khunjem Road Develops Large Cracks Due To Heavy Rainfall; DC Orders Travel Ban

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 2: Following recent heavy rainfall, Thanga Khunjem Road in Bishnupur district has developed significant cracks over a 20-meter stretch, prompting an urgent safety measure.

Deputy Commissioner Lourembam Bikram of Bishnupur district issued a directive prohibiting travel along the road. The order comes amid concerns that the road might collapse and trigger landslides, posing a severe risk to nearby houses on the eastern side. Residents are instructed to evacuate immediately to safer locations.

The general public is advised to avoid traveling on Thanga Khunjem Road until further notice.