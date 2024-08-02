Meghalaya: A Samaritan Act In The Hills; Mynriah VHC Saves Life With Compassion And Unity

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 2: In a heartwarming display of unity and determination, the Village Health Council (VHC) of Mynriah village in East Khasi Hills District came together to save the life of an 86-year-old woman suffering from severe hypertension.

Despite the village’s remote location and lack of motorable roads, the VHC members coordinated with the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mawkynrew to arrange for the woman’s transportation and medical care.

With the help of a stretcher bed provided by the National Health Mission (NHM), community members carried the elderly woman through dense forests and steep hills to reach the PHC.

The woman was kept overnight for observation and later referred to a tertiary center for specialized medical consultation and management.

Dr. Lamshuwa Mawlong, the medical officer at Mawkynrew PHC, praised the community members for their extraordinary efforts, saying, “What we witnessed today is a powerful example of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a common goal.”

This incident highlights the challenges faced by remote villages in accessing healthcare and underscores the importance of community-driven initiatives. The VHC of Mynriah has set a benchmark for other communities, demonstrating that no obstacle is insurmountable when people unite with a shared purpose.