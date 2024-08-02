Nagaland: Ban On Pig Slaughter And Trade Lifted In Kohima’s Kidima Village

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 2: In a significant development, Kohima Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant has lifted the ban on the slaughter of pigs, as well as the import and export of live pigs and piglets, in the Infected Zones and Surveillance Zones (ASF) at Kidima Village under Kohima, effective immediately.

The decision comes after a three-month period with no new reported cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) since the initial detection, and the successful implementation of the ‘National Action Plan’ for Control, Containment, and Eradication of ASF.

The lifting of the ban is expected to bring relief to pig farmers and traders in the region, who were severely impacted by the restrictions. However, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and continue following strict hygiene and bio-security measures to prevent any future outbreaks.