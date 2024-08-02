Northeast Frontier Railway Workshops Surpass Overhauling Targets, Ensure Enhanced Safety and Efficiency

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 2, 2024: In a commendable display of efficiency and dedication, the rolling stock workshops at New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have significantly surpassed their targets for the maintenance of train coaches and goods wagons in July. These achievements highlight NFR’s unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and operational excellence.

“Safety is paramount for train operations. We have taken several initiatives, including regular maintenance of coaches and wagons, to ensure safe train running and provide a smooth riding experience for passengers,” stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, in a press communique on Friday.

During July, the New Bongaigaon workshop performed Periodical Overhauling (POH) on 64 Non-AC and AC conventional coaches. Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh workshop achieved POH on 59 conventional coaches, exceeding the target of 56. This increase in POH outturn demonstrates the workshops’ capability to handle and maintain more rolling stock than anticipated.

Additionally, the New Bongaigaon workshop converted three non-high-speed trolleys into high-speed trolleys and manufactured 38 in-house items. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance infrastructure and refurbish LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, thereby increasing their POH capacity.

NFR has undertaken various infrastructure augmentation works to support these maintenance activities. The Dibrugarh workshop installed Fire Detection Systems (FDS) in two LHB AC coaches, bringing the fiscal year’s total to 28. This initiative is crucial for enhancing passenger safety and preventing potential fire hazards.

In terms of wagon maintenance, the New Bongaigaon workshop converted 25 wagons to the Twin Pipe air brake system in July, reaching a total of 126 for the year. This system improves operational efficiency and the average speed of freight trains by reducing brake release time. Similarly, the Dibrugarh Workshop modified R3 air hose pipes in seven coaches, totaling 38 for the fiscal year, and upgraded air brake pipes and fittings in 13 coaches, with a cumulative total of 49 modifications.

Both workshops adhere to stringent maintenance schedules, conducting Intermediate Overhauling (IOH) at regular intervals in addition to POH. This comprehensive approach ensures that all parts, including undercarriages, are thoroughly inspected for corrosion, structural damage, and stability, thereby guaranteeing the fitness of the coaches for safe operations.

“Our rigorous maintenance protocols and innovative upgrades are essential for ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in train operations,” emphasized Sabyasachi De.

These accomplishments by the New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh workshops underscore NFR’s dedication to maintaining and enhancing the railway’s infrastructure, ultimately contributing to safer and more efficient train operations across the region.