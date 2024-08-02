Sikkim And Mizoram See Alarming Increase In Tobacco Consumption

NET Web Desk

A disturbing trend has emerged in the northeastern states of Sikkim and Mizoram, where a significant rise in smoking cases has been reported over the past five years. Health experts have raised concerns about the alarming increase in tobacco consumption, which poses serious health risks to the population.

According to recent data, tobacco consumption among men in Mizoram has skyrocketed to 72.9%, while women have also shown a significant increase to 61.6%. In Sikkim, male tobacco users have risen to 41.3%, with female users increasing to 11.7%.

Health experts warn that tobacco smokers are at a higher risk of developing tuberculosis and experiencing more severe forms of the disease. Additionally, tobacco consumption leads to other health complications like cancer and heart disease.

The government has launched initiatives like the “Smoke Free Mizoram” program to raise awareness about the adverse health effects of tobacco. However, more needs to be done to address the issue.

Despite the challenges, Mizoram has achieved a decline in overall tobacco consumption from 67.2% to 58.7%, registering an 8.5% decrease. Sikkim has also shown rapid progress, with a decline from 41.6% to 17.9%.

Health authorities have urged the public to take proactive measures to quit smoking and adopt a healthier lifestyle to mitigate the risks associated with tobacco consumption.