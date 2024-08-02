Sikkim CM Rolls Out Welfare Schemes For ‘Sarathis’, Hails Their Contribution

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 2: In a move to recognize and support the vital role of Sarathis (drivers) in the state’s transportation network, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay unveiled a series of welfare initiatives on the occasion of Sarathi Samman Diwas at Manan Kendra.

The schemes announced by the Chief Minister include a significant reduction in fines for operating without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 500, and the introduction of insurance policies for drivers through the Sarathi Welfare Board.

Additionally, the government launched the Sikkim Cab App, an online taxi booking platform designed to enhance earning opportunities for drivers. A Reciprocal Transport Agreement with West Bengal, aimed at increasing the quota of taxi vehicles from Sikkim, was also announced.

CM Tamang-Golay praised the Sarathis, saying, “They are the backbone of our transportation system, and their dedication and service are invaluable to the people of Sikkim.” The government’s initiatives aim to improve the lives of Sarathis and acknowledge their contribution to the state’s economy.