Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb Discusses Key Demands to Tripura’s Waterway Infrastructure with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 2, 2024: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Inland Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday addressed Starred Question No. 170, providing an elaborate update on the progress and future plans for the transportation of goods via waterways since 2013-14. This discussion was initiated by MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who also raised significant concerns regarding the state of waterway projects in Tripura.

Following the parliamentary session, MP Deb met with Minister Sonowal to discuss several key demands related to Tripura’s waterway infrastructure. Among these, he emphasized the urgent need for the completion of the waterway project through Daudkandi in Bangladesh to Srimantapur in Sonamura and proposed extending this protocol route to Udaipur. Dev highlighted that transporting goods by water could significantly reduce costs compared to road transport, thereby lowering the price of goods.

“In today’s world, cost-effective and efficient transportation is crucial for economic growth. By enhancing our waterway infrastructure, we can achieve substantial savings and boost commerce in the region,” said MP Deb.

During their discussion, Deb also stressed the importance of increasing the navigability of the Gomati River, constructing stairs at identified locations, conserving riverbanks, and expediting the construction of allocated floating jetties. An allocation of Rs 24.52 crore was received on February 22, 2022, during his tenure as Chief Minister. This funding was intended for the construction of nine new jetties and the excavation of the Howrah River gorge, extending up to twenty kilometers of the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route.

“The allocation of funds and the planned projects are a testament to our commitment to improving waterway transportation,” said Sonowal. “We are working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the swift completion of the Bangladesh portion of the project.”

However, the project has faced several challenges. Local objections to the disposal of sand and soil from the excavation work have caused delays, and the cost of proper disposal has increased significantly. Additionally, the slow pace of work in Bangladesh has contributed to the project’s delay. The central government is reportedly prioritizing a swift resolution to these issues.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who assumed office as Chief Minister of Tripura in 2018, has been a strong supporter for the development of water transport routes through Bangladesh. His efforts culminated in the first trial run from Daudkandi to Sonamura on September 5, 2020.

“The success of the trial run was a significant milestone. We remain committed to realizing the full potential of our waterways for the benefit of our economy and the people,” Deb stated.

Union Minister Sonowal assured that the demands and concerns raised by Deb would be addressed promptly, recognizing their importance for the region’s economic development.