Tripura Police Arrest Seven Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Two Transgender Individuals & Four Disguised As Third-Gender

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2024: The Tripura police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals at the Panisagar Check Post in the North district on Thursday evening. Among those arrested were two transgender individuals and five others who were disguised as third-gender persons. They were traveling by bus and were en route to Mumbai.

Panisagar police station staff conducted a search operation at the Panisagar check point on the Assam-Agartala National Highway. During this operation, they intercepted a bus bearing registration number AS01LC-1412 traveling from Agartala to Guwahati and arrested seven suspected passengers. These individuals were taken into custody by the Panisagar police for further questioning.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that all seven detainees were residents of Bangladesh. They had illegally entered India through the Akhaura border without proper documentation and were en route to Mumbai via a long-distance bus.

Among the arrested individuals, two were identified as third-gender persons. The remaining five had been disguising themselves as third-gender individuals to deceive the public and earn money.

The arrested individuals are: Mahi (17) alias Bahar Hussain of Comilla District; Saddam (23) of Mymensingh District; Abid Hasan (18) of Bhola Barisal District; Shubo Das (16) of Sabar District; Munni Das (18), aka Kali – Natore District; Billal Hussain (22) of Gazipur District; and Md. Togar Hussain Bari (26) of Jashore District.

During interrogation, it was found that three of the seven individuals were newcomers, while the remaining four had been residing in various Indian cities including Mumbai for several years. Their primary objective was to deceive the public by posing as third-gender individuals and earn a livelihood through this fraudulent activity.

The Panisagar police have taken strict measures to ensure that such illegal activities are curbed and that the culprits are brought to justice. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about their operations and any potential accomplices.