Aizawl Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal Street Vendors

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, August 3: The Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) has directed street vendors along the national highway between Thuampui and Falkland area to vacate their shops or stop selling fruits in non-vending zones immediately.

The corporation warned that disciplinary action will be taken starting Saturday against vendors who fail to obtain permission.

A discussion was held between AMC officials and Thuampui local council leaders to arrive at an agreement, with AMC deputy mayor R Thanglura reaffirming the corporation’s decision to close illegal shops.

Vendors who constructed buildings for shops in non-vending zones have been asked to dismantle them, with around 30 families affected by the crackdown.

Vendors claimed they were granted permission to open shops in the area in 2020 and were issued licenses in 2021, with some paying rent to the local council.

A meeting involving the AMC mayor, Thuampui local council, and vendors will be held to decide the future of those who will be inconvenienced by the closure of their shops.